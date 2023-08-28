Video: De General Speaks on Why He Dates 18yrs Old Girls and Break Up with Them Before They Turn 24 [video]

De General, a popular comedian, explains why he can’t continue seeing a lady once she turns 24, but loves girls between the ages of 18 and 24.

The content creator added that he dislikes dating women over the age of 24 because they put guys under pressure to marry.

According to him, he prefers to date women between the ages of 18 and 24 since they are easy to get along with.

He added that girls in that age group rarely press guys for marriage and instead focus solely on the casual dating experience.

Reacting to the post;

bishy.opeyemi said: “It’s not funny, just as your skits are not also.”

ab_phill opined: “He is obviously looking for young and naive girls to manipulate”

wendy_adamma wrote: “No worry e go reach your daughter turn soon.”

ladyque_1 stated: “You go just open mouth waaaaa”

sweezzy1 noted: “One day you’d look back no one will be there !”

lifeoflagos_ asked: “Seyi apprentice is that you?”