Video: D’Banj blesses woman in viral $1 lottery video with 2 million naira

D’Banj, the veteran artist, gives a market woman 2 million naira after she describes what she would do if she won the $1 jackpot.

Kasnaty, an elderly man, went to a market in the southwest to collect vox pop from market women on what they would do with a $1 lottery prize if they were lucky enough to win one.

The women who didn’t know the naira value of a dollar made absurd answers about how they’d spend it.

One woman in particular stated that she would use the $1 to finish her building, nurture her children, and develop her business.

D’Banj’s attention was drawn to the video when it became popular on social media.

He quoted the video and demanded for the woman to be found so he can bless her with some cash because he likes how she detailed her plans to spend the cash.

“Help me find this woman, i love how she wants to use her $1 WIN. I go like bless her. I wan to ‘Gbe’, D’banj wrote.

The woman has been found and has gone to the Kokomaster’s house with her son to get her reward.

Dami Adenuga made the woman happy in an emotional video published online after offering her a whopping 1 million naira to assist her aspirations.