Video: Days After Welcoming First Child, Phyno Buys 20 Housing Units

Phyno, a well-known Nigerian singer, invests substantially in real estate, spending an estimated billion naira or more on 20 housing units at once.

This comes just a week after the artist announced the birth of his first child on his Instagram page, where he uploaded a lovely father-child photo.

Phyno purchased 20 apartments of Empire Terrace Project by Victoria Crest Homes in a new development introduced by famous realtor Kennedy Okonkwo.

Making the announcement, the billionaire real estate mogul wrote, “its be The Landlord Season. Congratulations @phynofino on your Purchase of 20units at Our Empire Terrace Project.”

Fans and well-wishers have since been left in shock and impressed by the considerable investment by the singer.

