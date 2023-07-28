Video: Davido’s second babymama, Amanda unveils newborn, hours after Anita Brown confirmed the child’s birth

Amanda, the second baby mama of singer, Davido has shared a photo of their newborn.

GISTLOVER reported months back that Amanda was carrying the singer’s second child.

Hailey’s mum, who resides in the USA, in a now-deleted post on her Instagram story, shared her first photo of her baby.

Gushing over her baby, whose gender is yet known, she described him/her as being beautiful and precious.

“My baby is literally so precious n beautiful. Vi’s baby”.

This is coming hours after, Davido’s alleged pregnant side chick, Anita Brown broke the news of the child’s birth.

During a fresh series of rants on Thursday, Anita Brown alleged that Amanda had welcomed a second child for the singer.

She made this known as she took a swipe at the singer’s marriage, questioning which celebrity gets married without having an elaborate wedding.

She noted how Davido and Chioma weren’t together in 2022 and now by 2023, they are married and he also welcomed a second child with his second baby mama.

“He just got married in 2023. To someone, he wasn’t within 2022. And he has a second baby from his SECOND baby’s mother in May 2023″.