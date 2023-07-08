Video: Davido’s pregnant baby mama cries for help as she bleeds

Ivana Bay, one of the expectant mothers of well-known Nigerian singer David Adeleke, also known as Davido, has cried out for assistance as she is bleeding.

Ivana, who is currently in the hospital, shared a situation on her Instagram story and begged for assistance as she was bleeding.

The French beauty revealed that she kept bleeding while she woke up with the worst pain in her stomach and throughout her body.

“I just woke up with the biggest pain ever in my stomach but I can feel it through my entire body…

While I keep bleeding I can’t stop crying right now…

I am going to the emergency.”

Ivana Bay and Anita Brown called out Davido for getting them pregnant and requesting an abortion, which sparked controversy online.

Online debate erupted over the allegations as some accused Davido of cheating on his wife, Chioma, while others stood by the musician.

Many people assumed that Davido was dating the baby mamas after overhearing their conversations.

Davido’s Alleged Pregnant French Side Chick, Ivanna Bay Clears Air

Ivanna Bay, the alleged pregnant side chick of Davido, has set the record straight on her presence at the just concluded, Afronation show.

Taking to her Instagram story, Ivanna asserted that she is pregnant and the singer didn’t pay her money to silence her.

She stated that she isn’t dragging him but just rather talking about her pregnancy.

On her presence at Afronation, she made it known that the event was planned a long time ago and she didn’t go there to see Davido alone.

“Yes I am pregnant with David.

No he didn’t pay me or shut my mouth. I am just talking shit.

I’m not dragging him. I’m just talking about my pregnancy.

He was not the only artist at the Afronation and that event was planned for long”.