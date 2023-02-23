Video: Davido’s fourth babymama Larissa London opens up about her past ‘breakups’
- Larissa become a public figure after the news of her relationship with married music star Davido and her baby bump photos went viral.
Popular Nigerian singer Davido’s fourth baby mama, Larissa London, has sparked reactions with a post talking about her break-up experience.
The Angolan-born makeup artist seems to be going through a phase and has been reminiscing about her life.
Taking to her official Instagram page on Wednesday, Larissa spoke on how she survived and thrived after several breakups.
The mother of one said after series of “friendship breakups”, she has experienced personal growth. Moving forward, Larissa reteirated that she won’t settle for less.
“Breakups are hard until you realize you were only holding onto the idea of what that person could’ve been instead of accepting who and what they are right now.”
“It’s Friendship Breakups that really suck, but it’s good for growth. l only want what’s best around me” Larissa added in cryptic post.