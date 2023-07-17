Video: Davido’s former signee, Trevboi declared wanted for reportedly killing a man at nightclub

Trevboi, an ex-signee of Davido, has been declared wanted for the alleged murder of a young man at a nightclub in Fadeyi, Lagos.

A friend of the deceased, Cloud Target, took to Twitter to reveal that Trevboi shot and killed the man at the Bar 38 club yesterday.

Trevboi is portrayed on the poster as being dangerous because he frequently carries a weapon. He urged anyone with information to contact the authorities.

The poster’s post drew a lot of similar reactions, as some claimed Trevboi has anger issues and is known for pulling gun triggers on anyone who steps on his toes.