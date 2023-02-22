ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Davido’s first babymama, Sophia Momodu stirs rumours of surgery as she shows off massive derriere in new photos

Sophia Momodu, the first babymama of singer Davido is currently causing commotion on social media over her new photos.

The mother of one via her Snapchat page uploaded a clip of her stepping out for an event.

Sophia Momodu, who is known to be slender, showed off her massive derriere in the video. The video caught the attention of many as they questioned if the socialite had gone under the knife.

One Asibi Azibo wrote, “Is she not the same person making mockery of Chioma over bumbum. Secrets admirers

One Kinkyliya wrote, “She finally bought her own hips. Glory be to God and thanks to her doctor

One Rochelle wrote, “After shading chi

One Chioma wrote, “She don do yansh

One Asoebi plug and styles wrote, “I knew you will post it. Newly acquired

One Miss Kayc wrote, “Looks like a brand new yansh

Mocking her, One Mimi Oyibo wrote, “New nyash Davido no kuku reason her matter again”.

