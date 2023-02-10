Video: Davido’s babymama Amanda gives update on daughter, opens up on co-parenting with Singer

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

On her Instagram story, Amanda replied some of the questions including one that was about her daughter, Hailey Adeleke’s wellbeing.

According to her, raising Hailey with Davido has been great so far and she tries to stay drama free on social media.







Nigerian singer, Davido’s second baby mama, Amanda, recently gave fans an opportunity to ask her questions on social media.

On her Instagram story, the young lady replied some of the questions including one that was about her daughter, Hailey Adeleke’s wellbeing.

In response, Amanda revealed that Hailey is slightly unwell.

Her words;

“She’s good, feeling a little under the weather today”

Amanda had initially answered some questions on how she manages to be a co-parent with the famous star and stay away from social media.

According to her, raising Hailey with Davido has been great so far and she tries to stay drama free on social media.

On how she feels being a mother, Amanda replied;

“It can be very challenging at times but wouldn’t trade it for anything else in this”

















