Video: Davido’s alleged side chic, Anita Brown drops diss song titled ‘Womanizer’

Anita Brown, Davido’s alleged side chic, has finally released her diss song titled ‘womanizer’ for the artist.

Anita Brown promised a few days ago to release a diss song for the artist after sharing a snippet of the diss song titled ‘Womanizer’ on her Instagram story.

“Everyone you’re married, but I didn’t know,” the song’s lyrics begin. Tell me why you lied to me; tell me why you’re putting me through this. “Manizer… Manizer.”

A few hours ago, Davido’s alleged pregnant side chic released the full track on her Instagram page, encouraging women to stand up for themselves and refuse to be abused, used, and dumped.

She captioned her post, “A VIDEO is dropping 12AM EST! 4 HOURS 🧟‍♀️ 🧟‍♀️🧟‍♀️🧟‍♀️ ITS TIME FOR WOMAN TO STOP PRETENDING THEY ARE WITH THE PATRIARCHY! STOP PRETENDING YOU ENJOY BEING BELITTLED, MISTREATED, DUMMED DOWN, USED, ABUSED! SINGLE MOTHERS ESPECIALLY. PPL NEED TO TAKE ACCOUNTABILITY & STOP BLAMING WOMAN. STAND UP FOR YOURSELF, SPEAK UP FOR YOURSELF & STOP TURNING AGAINST REAL WOMEN WHO ACTUALLY STAND FOR SOMETHING😤 #nowomanizers #nowomanizing #nowomanizing💃💃😆😆 NO WEAK WOMAN ALLOWED”.