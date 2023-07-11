Video: Davido’s Alleged Pregnant French Side Chic, Ivanna Bay Speaks Following Abortion Claims, Reveals Current Predicament

Ivanna Bay, Davido’s rumored French pregnant side chick, has offered an update on her health and pregnancy situation amid rumors of an abortion.

This occurs just a few days after she yelled out about constant bleeding.

Ivanna stated in an Instagram story post that she was told she could be having an ectopic pregnancy or a miscarriage.

The renowned real estate consultant lamented the status of her body in an emotional message, saying it is failing her.

Addressing her alleged adversary, Anita Brown, and others involved, Ivanna recognized that some people may be finding solace in her current situation.

In her words:

“Here’s your update…

Bc you won’t see me coming crying on the internet no way!

They told me that I am either doing an ectopic pregnancy or a miscarriage.

My body is failing me and there’s nothing I can do.

I hope those who wish me hell are happy now. You won.”

One would also recall that not too long ago, Anita Brown came forward with a strong accusation against her French colleague, Ivanna.

Anita Brown, taking to social media had claimed Ivanna carried out an abortion.

Via her Twitter handle, she wrote:

“The lady in Paris had a miscarriage. Yeah, ok. She was pregnant and had an abortion! David put her out there on purpose smh. Please stop”.

Anita Brown and Ivanna Bay also engaged in a media bout a few days back after the former shaded the latter for attending Davido’s show. Anita further insinuated that her surgical body is better than that of Ivanna Bay.

As expected, Ivanna fired back.