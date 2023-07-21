Video: Davido Upcoming Baby Mama Anita Brown, Sets To Release Diss Track For Davido Titled ‘Womanizer’ [Video]

Anita Brown, Davido’s supposed pregnant side chick, is ready to release a diss track against the musician amid the pregnancy issue.

Remember how the American model confronted the singer a few weeks ago, exposing their passionate romance and how it ended in pregnancy?

Anita Brown went into the studio to record a diss track in the midst of Davido’s unbothered and silent response.

Anita posted a video of herself singing along to the diss track dubbed ‘Womanizer’ on her Instagram account.

The song’s lyrics include the line, “Everyone you’re married but I didn’t know. Tell me why you lied to me and why you are putting up with me. “Womanizer… Womanizer!

However, the song has elicited conflicting comments from Davido’s fans, who chastised her for not really knowing when to stop.

See the song below;

Reacting to the post:

therealdaddymo1 wrote: “She is really riding the clout wave. Wrap it up n**ga”

onomeJ5 penned: “What is all these rubbish”

twentyone_01 wrote: “So all this while na her career she dey try get clout for??”

id_sammyy said: “Why all this? I thought both of them already reconciled?”

PaulSaidupaul28 wrote: “Make @davido repost am. at least that one go help with the child support small.. we rise by lifting others”