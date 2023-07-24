Video: Davido Succumbs to Pressure, Deletes ‘Offensive’ Music Video

Davido, the famous Afrobeats singer, has deleted the much-discussed music video of his signee, Logos Olori, after suffering severe internet backlash.

Davido received considerable and harsh criticism after posting a sample video of his signee’s song ‘Jaye Lo’ that was shot outside a mosque and portrayed Muslims performing Salah prayers.

Many people were outraged, and they wasted no time in calling out the artist for what they saw as significant insult to their religion.

Notable Nigerian celebrities like Ahmad Bashir and Ali Nuhu have been vocal about this.

While the singer had been relatively silent on the matter and made no formal apology, two days after coming under fire, Davido has finally bowed to pressure and has deleted the video.

Find Her for Me – Davido Sets to Reward Lady Who Returns Misplaced $70,000 To Customer With $10000

David Adeleke, also known as Davido, a Nigerian singer, has revealed that he will award Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, a female service member at Eko Hotel and Suites, with $10,000 for returning a misplaced $70,000 to a customer in Lagos.

Gistlover learned that Mary reported the event to the hotel management after discovering the bag with the large sum of money.

In accordance with the hotel’s philosophy of integrity and transparency, the General Manager immediately began the process of returning the money to its rightful owner.

In a tweet via Twitter on Sunday, David, while reacting to the news of the lady’s action, asked his fans to ‘find her for him’ adding that he will be giving her a sum of ten thousand dollars.