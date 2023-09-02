Video: Davido Shows Off His N84.4m Diamond Tooth, Causes Stir [Video]

Davido Adeleke, a Nigerian superstar, has flaunted his recently acquired $100,000 (N84,400,000) diamond tooth.

This comes after the musician presented himself N577 million (£500,000) diamond pendant as a gratitude to the success of his album, ‘Timeless’.

Local Kettle Brothers UK Jewelers created the necklace, which features the title of the record and the cover image.

Davido was recently spotted flaunting his diamond tooth, which was positioned by the inner region of his mouth, in a video.

Watch the video below:

The video triggered massive reactions as many gushed over the new tooth. Some reactions are shown below:

chyomssss said, “Davido is that guy, If you love David like crayyyyyyyyy Gather here”.

maryteeyoung said, “Even the meat he chews must be very lucky”.

fisayomiii said, “Always remember to spoil yourself if you’re able to do so.”

callmedamy said, “Na to k*dnap david then remove all his teeth”.

johnnyidams said, “If na so ur dad been the spend the money anyhow, u for no blow, by now u for the Ajah the hustle like us”.

heiz_swift said, “Poor man pikin will say this is wasting of money”.

justt_mercy_ said, “Davido go start to open teeth like codak now”.