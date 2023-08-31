Video: Davido Reacts as Viral Skitmaker, Okoli Classic, her Single Mother Thanked Him for The N2M

Award-Winning Nigerian artist David Adeleke, also known as Davido, has responded on social media after the viral skitmaker and her single mother thank him for the N2M gift.

Remember that Okoli Classic, a viral skitmaker, became an online phenomenon after Davido revealed in a chat with blogger Tunde Ednut that he was entertained by the young girl skit and, as a result, sought for her account details and transferred N2M to her.

However, the popular skitmaker, who has now confirmed that the N2M has been delivered to her, decided to pay a visit to her mum to inform her of the recent development.

The mother of the viral skitmaker in a new video thanks Davido for giving her daughter the sum of N2M.

While praying so hard for Davido, the mother said she is a single mother living in a room with her six (6) children.

The viral skitmaker further promised Davido that he will use the money well and build houses with it in the next 2-3 years.

She also thanks Tunde Ednut for posting her video, a platform that makes Davido to see her.

She accompanied the video with the caption; “Thank you soooooooooo much sir. Words will never ever be enough. I am extremely grateful for this foundation you have set for me. OVERNIGHT ooooo🤯😩😩. I promise to use this platform to build myself and become very successful. Your pocket will never run dry in Jesus name. Thank you soooo much for choking me this small girl with happiness. My heart is so full with Joyyyy🥺. Sir Tunde ednut pls I am coming o. I dey make your own appreciation post separate. Happiness is an understatement for how you have me feeellll. @mufasatundeednut @davido.”

Reacting to the video of the viral skitmaker and her mother, Davido goes emotional as he writes “Mama” and accompanies it with a love emoji.

See screenshot of Davido reactions below;