Video: Davido pauses performance to pay touching tribute to Wizkid’s late mum on stage

Davido, the Afrobeats megastar, recently paused his performance at a recent concert in the United States to pay tribute to the late mother of his highly regarded colleague, Wizkid, whom he holds in high esteem.

Wizkid’s mother died on Friday, August 18, 2023, and the terrible news swiftly put many of the singer’s followers in mourning.

Davido has joined the numerous other celebrities who have resorted to social media to offer their solidarity and sorrow to Wizkid.

The DMW boss halted his performance at Detroit’s Afro Nation concert to pay honor to Wizkid’s late mother.

He also talked about his personal experiences with grief and the global impact of Big Wiz (Wizkid).

Davido elicited profound emotions among his audience members with a captivating musical ambiance.

He recalled the many people he had lost to the sad reality of death, expressed his condolences to Wizkid, and advised him to find comfort in the fact that he had brought joy and pride to his late mother during her existence.

This comes after a video of Burna Boy interrupting his performance at Afro Nation in Detroit to respond to the news of Wizkid’s mother’s death went viral.

Burna paid a heartwarming tribute to Mrs Balogun and said he cannot imagine losing his own mother and how it would be the end of him.

In his words: “Before I move on, some news came to my ears not long ago. One of my brothers lost his mum, Wizkid. I want to say rest in peace to Wizkid’s mum, I can’t imagine how it would be to lose my mum, that would be the end of me.”