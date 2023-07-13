ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Davido, Obi Cubana, reacts as Cubana Chief Priest splurges over N300M on brand-new Rolls Royce Cullinan

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 351 1 minute read

Pascal Okechukwu Chibuike a.k.a Cubana Chief Priest, a well-known celebrity barman, spent over N300 million on a brand-new Rolls Royce Cullinan.

The wealthy club owner then displayed his exquisite whip on his Instagram page.

Cubana Chief Priest captured the vehicle’s stunning exterior and interior in the video, leaving fans speechless.

Sharing the video, he wrote:

“Eze Mmuo Rolls Royce… That’s my name.”

The likes of Davido, Obi Cubana and others took to the comment section to hail the entrepreneur.

Check out their comments below:

“Single urchins, let marriages breathe”- Cubana Chief Priest reacts to Banky W’s cheating scandal

Cubana Chief Priest, a Nigerian businessman and socialite, has reacted to rumors that Banky W cheated on his gorgeous wife, Adesua Etomi.

For some days now, social media has been buzzing with news about the couple, who have become a fan favorite over the years.

In response to the news, Cubana Chief Priest released a loving photo of Banky W and Adesua, slamming critics for attempting to bring down their marriage.

He remarked on how amusing it is that individuals enjoy destroying what they can’t make.

He called the haters and begged them to let the pair breathe because truth can never emerge from darkness.

“So funny how people feel they can destroy what they did not make. Truth can never come out from darkness. Just look at what you nitwits want to destroy. Wicked broken, single urchins, let marriages breathe”.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 351 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

My Marriage Is God Given And Will Keep Choking All Of You- Actress Anita Joseph

11 mins ago

Chizzy Alichi, Others React As Nosa Rex And Wife Step Out In Style To Event

21 mins ago

Video: “Why is my marriage paining a lot of people”- Anita Joseph questions as she sends message to naysayers

23 mins ago

Biola Adebayo, Mide Martins, Others React As Ronke Odusanya Shares Lovely Moments With Child In US

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button