Video: Davido, Obi Cubana, reacts as Cubana Chief Priest splurges over N300M on brand-new Rolls Royce Cullinan

Pascal Okechukwu Chibuike a.k.a Cubana Chief Priest, a well-known celebrity barman, spent over N300 million on a brand-new Rolls Royce Cullinan.

The wealthy club owner then displayed his exquisite whip on his Instagram page.

Cubana Chief Priest captured the vehicle’s stunning exterior and interior in the video, leaving fans speechless.

Sharing the video, he wrote:

“Eze Mmuo Rolls Royce… That’s my name.”

The likes of Davido, Obi Cubana and others took to the comment section to hail the entrepreneur.

Check out their comments below:

“Single urchins, let marriages breathe”- Cubana Chief Priest reacts to Banky W’s cheating scandal

Cubana Chief Priest, a Nigerian businessman and socialite, has reacted to rumors that Banky W cheated on his gorgeous wife, Adesua Etomi.

For some days now, social media has been buzzing with news about the couple, who have become a fan favorite over the years.

In response to the news, Cubana Chief Priest released a loving photo of Banky W and Adesua, slamming critics for attempting to bring down their marriage.

He remarked on how amusing it is that individuals enjoy destroying what they can’t make.

He called the haters and begged them to let the pair breathe because truth can never emerge from darkness.

“So funny how people feel they can destroy what they did not make. Truth can never come out from darkness. Just look at what you nitwits want to destroy. Wicked broken, single urchins, let marriages breathe”.