Video: Davido makes surprise appearance at Rema’s concert in Houston, Texas

Rema, a gifted singer from Nigeria, is now on tour in the US, and a senior colleague was there to encourage him at the performance.

When Rema was performing in Houston, Texas, as part of his Rave and Roses North American tour II, the DMW Boss appeared on stage to encourage him.

The music sensation dazzled the crowd with an electrifying performance of his popular tune “Unavailable” off the Timeless album. The crowd was ecstatic to see Davido.

Davido was seen swaying and grooving backstage to Rema’s mesmerizing performance.

This is coming few days after Rema walked off the stage in anger during his performance in Atlanta.

“This Is So Disrespectful” –Rema Left The Stage At His Show In Atlanta Over Poor Stage Production

A video has been making rounds on social media of prominent Nigerian musician Divine Ikubor, professionally known as Rema, leaving the stage at his concert in the United States.

According to the video, Rema, the “Calm Down” crooner, quit his gig in Atlanta, USA, due to inadequate stage production.

Rema expresses his discontent with the way the stage for his Atlanta performance was put up while on stage in front of an already filled auditorium.

According to Rema, Afrobeats has reached a worldwide stage, and the stage’s current configuration is insulting to the genre.

Rema further added that he also found it so disrespectful to perform for his teeming audience with such stage production and by extension added that his fans were also disrespected.

Rema while speaking promised to make it up with his fans by rescheduling the show in Atlanta, USA to another day then drops the mic and bounced off the stage.

In his words; “Afrobeats is a way to big for the stage to be built like this, I’m going to reschedule this show, u disrespected me and Afrobeats by treating the fans like this, I love you.”