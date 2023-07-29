Video: Davido Makes an Unexpected Appearance at Rema’s Concert in Houston, Texas

Rema, a talented Nigerian singer, is now on tour in the United States, and one of his senior colleagues was on hand to support him at his performance.

The DMW Boss showed up on stage to give Rem a boost during his Houston Texas leg of his Rave and Roses North American tour II.

The crowd were filled with excitement upon seeing Davido, and the music star delighted the crowd with a thrilling performance of his hit single ‘Unavailable’ from the Timeless album.

Davido was also seen dancing and grooving to Rema’s riveting performance backstage.

This is coming few days after Rema walked off the stage in anger during his performance in Atlanta.

Rema abruptly ended his show following the venue’s unsatisfactory conditions.

In a viral video on social media, the singer got onstage and performed just two songs with the audience, then angrily left the stage.

Addressing his fans before walking out of stage, the singer apologised to his audience and promises to reschedule his show in Atlanta as he expresses his discomfort with the heat inside the venue.

Voicing out his grievances, Rema stated that the show organizers had shown disrespect not just towards him but also towards Afrobeats as a genre.

“Afrobeats is way too big to look like this. I don’t take no rubbish and I respect my fans. I’m going to reschedule this show because they have disrespected me and disrespected Afrobeats by treating you guys like this,” Rema said before walking away from the stage.

Rema is currently one of the hottest artists in the world after his super hit single ‘Calm Down’ top chart on multiple continents and earned him tens of millions in new listeners.