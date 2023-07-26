Video: “Davido Is Still Pesting Me Despite How I’ve Blasted Him and Entire Family” – Anita Brown Spills

Anita Brown, the purported pregnant side chick of Davido, alleges that despite everything she has revealed about him and his family, he is still after her.

She asked Nigerian females who are harassing her to come and learn how to hold a man down while shouting horrible things about him and his family, bragging loudly.

She also stated that she is wealthier and more attractive than the African ladies who are criticizing her.

Anita went on to criticize Chioma, claiming that she had to kill a kid in order to convince a man (Davido) to pay her dowry.

In related news, Anita Brown heavily slammed Chioma Rowland and African women as a whole.

Exploding in an Instagram live session, Anita Brown accused Chioma of going under the knife, she however noted that Chioma’s body is trash.

Anita Brown further shamed all African women while insinuating their inferiority to American ladies. She disclosed that this is why African men come to America and pay heavily to sleep with foreign women.

Firing hot shades at Chioma, she avowed that she can never get married to a man that sleeps with different ladies in 2 – 3 days, thereby infecting his wife with STDs.

Anita Brown described herself as a hard-working lady living comfortably.

Recall that a few weeks back, Anita Brown while dragging Davido also involved Chioma whom she accused of sleeping with Peruzzi.

She also insinuated that Davido’s cousin, Clarks Adeleke must have had carnal knowledge of Chioma due to how he attempted to sweet-talk her (Anita) into coming over to his place.