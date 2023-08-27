Video: Davido introduces Shallipopi to his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, Osun Governor

Nigerian artist Davido has taken a bold step by presenting fellow singer Shallipopi to his uncle, Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke.

Shallipopi’s real name is Crown Uzama, was born on April 12, 2000, in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria.

In 2018, he launched his music career by recording his first freestyle on TikTok, which rapidly went viral, resulting in a big audience.

In 2021, he launched his debut track “Gra Gra,” which became a hit and cemented his place in the Nigerian music market.

He has subsequently dropped several more singles, such as “Elon Musk,” “Move Your Body,” and “Assurance.”

His musical style combines afrobeats, R&B, and hip-hop elements, characterized by catchy melodies and his distinct vocals.

Shallipopi is recognized for his captivating tunes, alluring vocal delivery, and unique fashion sense.

See some reactions below:

@lanre_brainy: “The “Thanks” Burna thinks we should give him should be given to Davido every day and night.”

@Adedotttttttt “This man and connecting people. Awesome guy fr fr.”

@jay2dpeee: “Shalipopi sef na MEN.”

@uglymannyy: “Mans got a big heart.”

@the_5th_legacy: “There is something about life, it can change very fast for better or worse. Just keep doing what you know how to do best. Happy for shallipopi.”

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW: