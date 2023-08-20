Video: Davido Incoming Baby Mama Anita Brown Flaunts Baby Bump, Tenders Public Apology to Nigerians

Anita Brown, the US-based babymama of popular Nigerian singer, Davido has taken to social media to apologize to Nigerians.

Anita Bown apologizes publicly to Nigerians on her official Instagram page today, August 19th 2023, for the way she has handled things since announcing her pregnancy for Davido.

She apologized for her outburst, saying she doesn’t have an issue with anybody and that she loves God, who is love.

Anita Brown was also shown flaunting her growing baby bump in the video, confirming her pregnancy for Davido and debunking the contrary opinions by naysayers.

She wrote; “Nigeria I love you. Africa, I love you! I have no problem with not one human being in the world! I love God & God is love. That’s what I desire to represent. To Everyone who was hurt by my outburst I apologize! #GRACE.”

Watch the video below;