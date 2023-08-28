ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Davido Gets Tongues Wagging As He Prostrates To Greet Dele Momodu, Years After Calling Him ‘His Boy’

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 3 hours ago
0 306 1 minute read

Award-winning Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, better known by his professional name as Davido, has many people talking about his exchange of pleasantries Dele Momodu.

Remember that the two had an ugly feud years ago when Dele Momodu sided with his niece, Sophia Momodu, Davido’s first baby mama.

Years after mocking him in a song, the musician paid his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, a visit to his office in Osun State.

In a viral video, Davido can be seen prostrating in front of Ovation TV boss Dele Momodu.

Watch the video below;

The video has subsequently sparked much discussion, with many complimenting them for their progress.

One 4pf xpensive wrote, “Why is tear rolling down from my eyes

One Symply Nana wrote, “That’s his elder and his daughter’s grand-uncle. Of course, he’ll show him respect. That song was in the past, leave it here tattleroomng

One Afolabi Enoch wrote, “Davido sustains his values no matter the heights. It’s a blessing to have him as an example in our generation

One Prank Hottie wrote, “Dele is still his boy. See the way he followed OBO”.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 3 hours ago
0 306 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: “Yvonne Nelson’s allegations of my affair with Tonto Dikeh almost cost me my relationship” — Iyanya

1 hour ago

Soma Confirms That He’s Officially Dating Angel BJ Smith

1 hour ago

Video: “I dreamt about my eviction two weeks ago” – Frodd makes U-turn

1 hour ago

Video: “She yells all the time” – Sophia Momodu and daughter Imade exchange banters in hilarious video

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button