Video: Davido Gets Tongues Wagging As He Prostrates To Greet Dele Momodu, Years After Calling Him ‘His Boy’

Award-winning Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, better known by his professional name as Davido, has many people talking about his exchange of pleasantries Dele Momodu.

Remember that the two had an ugly feud years ago when Dele Momodu sided with his niece, Sophia Momodu, Davido’s first baby mama.

Years after mocking him in a song, the musician paid his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, a visit to his office in Osun State.

In a viral video, Davido can be seen prostrating in front of Ovation TV boss Dele Momodu.

The video has subsequently sparked much discussion, with many complimenting them for their progress.

One 4pf xpensive wrote, “Why is tear rolling down from my eyes

One Symply Nana wrote, “That’s his elder and his daughter’s grand-uncle. Of course, he’ll show him respect. That song was in the past, leave it here tattleroomng

One Afolabi Enoch wrote, “Davido sustains his values no matter the heights. It’s a blessing to have him as an example in our generation

One Prank Hottie wrote, “Dele is still his boy. See the way he followed OBO”.