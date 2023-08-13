Video: Davido Express Concern as Another Fan Plans to Trek from Taraba to Lagos to Meet Him

Davido, one of the biggest names in Afrobeats music, has expressed real concern for a committed fan who is planning an epic trek from Taraba to Lagos just to meet him.

Last Friday, a fan going by the username Dami4reign caught everyone’s interest by declaring a daring plan to walk 828 kilometers to be in Davido’s presence.

Dami4reign took to social media, churning up a hearty pot of appeals for support and well-wishes, all while hoping for a sprinkle of luck on his bold adventure.

“My name is Dami, I just started my journey from Taraba to Lagos, which is about 828km, to see @davido

Wish me luck and safe journey guys,” the user wrote

Davido, in his response, told Dami that he alone will feel the burden of the arduous walk if he attempts it.

The Singer wrote;

“With leg, nah Your body go tell you,”

SEE TWEET BELOW

The is coming shortly after a staunch supporter declared on Thursday that he’s presently pedaling a bicycle from Benue to Lagos with the intention of meeting Davido.

In his response, the musician emphasized that he isn’t presently at his residence. Furthermore, he encouraged the enthusiast to reverse course and head back home.

However, the enthusiast persisted in his desire to reach Lagos and encounter Davido, asserting that he’s already reached Benin.

Responding once more, Davido reiterated his absence from Lagos. Nonetheless, he requested the cyclist to provide his bank account details.

The Afrobeats artist subsequently hinted through a tweet that he is currently located in Croatia.