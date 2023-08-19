Video: Davido: Cycling Fan Finally Arrives Lagos After 15-Day Journey from Benue, Gets Heroic Welcome

Emmanuel Myam, commonly known as Emmiwuks, the committed cycling connoisseur of Afrobeats artist Davido, has arrived in Lagos after a 15-day journey that included overcoming challenges and risking his life.

Emmiwuks, a courageous traveler who bravely embarked on a bicycle journey from Benue State to Lagos on August 3 with the noble goal of meeting the well celebrated singer Davido, was met with an extraordinary and heroic reception from not only the singer’s devoted fans but also the spirited residents of Lagos.

Emmi Wuks made his victorious debut into Lagos on Friday, August 18, 2023, amid deafening cheers and enthusiasm.

To commemorate this momentous event, the Tiv people in the state gave a rousing and jubilant welcome.

Videos and images vividly captue moment he adorned the attire of the Tiv tribe and cycled amidst a throng of fans, who trailed behind him like a devoted entourage, all the way to his destination in Lagos.

