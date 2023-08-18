Video: Davido cries out over weight of new Timeless diamond pendant

Davido, popular Nigerian music artist, has said that he is currently suffering from neck ache, which he attributes to the timeless diamond pendant chain he recently purchased.

Davido, a well-known Nigerian singer, recently debuted a new necklace to commemorate the success of his album “Timeless.”

The necklace, created by the luxury jewelry business Local Kettle Brothers UK Jewelers, contains the album’s title and is encrusted with diamonds worth more than $500,000.

When it was released in 2023, “Timeless” received both critical praise and financial success.

The album spawned several popular songs, including “Unavailable,” “No Competition,” and “Na Money.” Its total streams across multiple streaming platforms have already surpassed 1 billion.

Shortly after acquiring the necklace, Davido shared on his social media platform that he’s experiencing neck pain.

As a result of his revelation, concerned fans have flocked to the comments section of his post to share their thoughts.

