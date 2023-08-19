Video: Davido Consoles Wizkid Over Mum’s Death

The absolutely dazzling Afrobeats luminary, Davido, has delved headfirst into the captivating realm of social media to fervently mourn the heart-wrenching loss of none other than his esteemed colleague, Wizkid’s mother.

This is especially poignant as the OBO crooner had nurtured a profound personal connection with her prior to her untimely demise.

Wizkid’s maternal figure, Jane, left us in the early moments of Friday, August 18, 2023. The causes underlying her demise and the contextual intricacies encircling it are yet to be illuminated or shared publicly.

The information regarding her demise was communicated by a close associate of Wizkid to a media source.

In the wake of Mrs. Balogun’s passing, Davido used his Instagram story as a platform to extend his sympathies.

He earnestly prayed for Wizkid’s inner strength to carry the weight of this loss. Additionally, he philosophically conveyed that sorrow, much like a fleeting bird, eventually departs with the passage of time.

Tagging Wizkid, Davido wrote;

“Praying for you my brother, sadness flies away on the wings of time”

Davido’s recent heartwarming interaction with Wizkid’s mother, in spite of their perceived rivalry, warmed hearts on social media.

A twitter user had earlier shared a picture of Davido and Wizkid’s mum together and gushed over it.

Davido retweeted the tweet and explained that he saw her at the airport this morning and went to help her with her bags.

He explained further that the way he carried the bag at the airport, everyone just knew Wizkid’s mum must be a ‘first class citizen’.

Davido also described her as an amazing woman and prayed that God blessed her.