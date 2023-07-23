Video: “Davido blacklisted in Dubai over disrespectful religious music video” – Kemi Olunloyo alleges

Davido’s signee Logos Olori was seen singing a secular song while some Muslims dressed in white observed their Salah.

In the midst of the backlash, Kemi Olunloyo hinted that the singer and his signee were blacklisted in Dubai.

Popular journalist Kemi Olunloyo has claimed that Afrobeats star Davido has been blacklisted in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, due to a controversial music video.

She made the allegations on Twitter after the singer was dragged for sharing his signee, Logos Olori’s controversial religious music video on his Twitter page.

She warned Davido not to set foot in Dubai because jihadists have him on their radar.*

Kemi Olunloyo said:

“#RIPDavido🕋🕌🙏🏾🎶 Blacklisted in Dubai 😂 @logosolori this ain’t Sunday Service by Kanye. Muslim Jihadists are coming for Davido soon. He better not step into Dubai 😂😂😂🕌🌙🕋I’m sipping tea in my corner 🫖☕️#Kemitalks🗣️”