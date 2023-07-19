Video: Davido allege baby mama, Anita Brown storms airport, announces trip to Nigeria

Anita Brown, the purported US side chick of famed Nigerian singer Davido, appears unafraid to continue mingling with the DMW leader.

Anita recently updated her TikTok page to alert her numerous admirers that she is on her way to Nigeria.

In the TikTok video, the supposed pregnant US entrepreneur is seen dragging her suitcase through the airport.

See Video Below;

Anita posted a video on her Instagram account showing multiple bundles of garments wrapped into sacks.

She added in her article that she was still gathering clothes for her giveaway in both Lagos, Nigeria, and London.

The socialite expressed her delight at being able to assemble items from all over the world.

Anita Brown’s video went viral on social media, prompting a variety of reactions from netizens.

Some have expressed respect for her perseverance and are eager to meet her tomorrow, while others have been scathing, stating that she is travelling to Nigeria to compete with and ‘torment’ the singer’s wife, Chioma Rowland.

Anita Brown recently came out to disclose that she met Davido in Dubai in 2017, providing further evidence to support her claims that she was not only dating him but also expecting his child.

She used social media to announce her pregnancy and shared chats of where the singer’s cousin begged her to terminate it.

As if that wasn’t enough, she kept firing daily shots at the DMW boss until she suddenly resorted to repentance and forgiveness, stating that she had moved on from the singer.

Even as it stands, netizens have yet to recover from her traumatic episode and are still expecting another sudden bombshell she might likely hurl at any time.

Although several other women came out to make individual claims of having had an affair with the Afrobeats star, some resulted in children. But Anita’s outburst was the most talked about.