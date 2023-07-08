Video: Daniel Regha reacts to being romantically linked with Twitter influencer, Ruth

Daniel Regha, a well-known Twitter critic, clarifies the rumors about his relationship with influencer and foodie Ruth.

After Ruthie posted a picture of her man, Daniel Regha, in a suggestive position online, people started to wag their tongues.

Sharing a photo which captured her back view, she wrote:

“This is how Daniel likes it. 🤭”

See her post below:

Fans commented on this, and it appears to have encouraged speculation that they are having a romantic relationship.

However, Daniel Regha took to his page to disprove the rumor, stating that they are not even close friends, let alone a couple.

He wrote:

“For the record I’m not in a relationship with Agbukor the fufu lady; We are not even friends, & might never be. I get that she’s trying to build her online presence by being a wannabe wifey, but don’t be misled. Hopefully she finds someone who truly appreciates her. No offense.”

“Chioma Needs to Grow Up and Leave Davido” – Twitter Critic, Daniel Regha Blows Hot

Daniel Regha, a popular Twitter critic, believes Chioma should woman up and leave her husband, Davido, if the multiple adultery rumors are real.

The social analyst turned to Twitter to offer his thoughts on the DMW singer’s many pregnancy allegations.

He believes Chioma Rowland should divorce her spouse if all of the charges are true since their marriage is unhealthy.

He admitted that being with the musician has certain advantages, but the constant disrespect she would receive wouldn’t be worth it.

Daniel Regha wrote:

“Chioma needs to woman-up & leave Davido if these infidelity allegations turn out to be true; Cos their relationship isn’t healthy. Being with Davido has its perks, but the continuous disrespect she’s gets is not worth it. She’s big enough to stand on her own two feet. No offense.”