Video: Daniel Regha Calls Out Arsenal for Using Odumodublvck’s Song to Unveil Declan Rice

Daniel Regha, a Nigerian social critic, has slammed Arsenal FC for unveiling Declan Rice as its latest signing with a song by rapper Odumodublvck.

Earlier this year, the Hip Hop musician named a song after the former West Ham midfielder.

On Saturday, July 14, the Gunners made Rice public via their official Twitter feed.

Arsenal paid a club record amount of £105 million to sign the England international from West Ham.

The club captioned a video of the 24-year-old demonstrating his football skills while ‘Declan Rice’ played in the background, “A new chapter begins.”

But in his reaction to the news, Regha said the English Premier League club should not have used that song because it promote violence. The Twitter Influencer though the track references Declan Rice, the lyrics have negative connotation.

He found a way to link it to the recent breakout of violence at the Lagos State University, saying that LASU was criticised for how they treated artistes, yet people are attacking him online for condemning a song that promotes violence.

He tweeted; ”Arsenal shouldn’t have used Odumodu’s music to announce their player; The song references Declan Rice but it also has a negative connotation cos the lyrics promote violent behavior. The club should’ve made a simple announcement or use a song with positive msg instead. No offense.

LASU was heavily criticized not quite long over how Bella Shmurda & others were maltreated at Poco Lee’s concert, but today I’m an “enemy of progress” for condemning a song that literally promotes violence. Many of u don’t understand the impact of violent music in society. Sad.”

Arsenal shouldn’t have used Odumodu’s music to announce their player; The song references Declan Rice but it also has a negative connotation cos the lyrics promote violent behavior. The club should’ve made a simple announcement or use a song with positive msg instead. No offense. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) July 15, 2023

However, Odumodublvck took to his Twitter page to thank Arsenal fans for consistently asking the club to use the song in Declan Rice’s announcement video. He wrote; “Massive. Abj stand up. Declan Rice.”

“Thank you to everyone who pushed the club to use the tune. You might think you did not have any impact on this, but I really do feel that you guys did. The pressure was werser by the day. God bless you all. I am so grateful”.