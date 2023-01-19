Video: Damage control- Reactions as OAP Nedu clears the air on his bombshell revelation about threesome affair [Video]

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Clearing the air , Nedu stated that he didn’t open the door to meet them in the act, but just walked in on them.

He made it clear that he wasn’t doing damage control and insisted that the story was real.

Following the backlash and queries he received, Media personality, Nedu has taken to social media to clarify his statement.

GISTLOVER reported that the Wazobia FM OAP made headlines after he revealed that he walked in on two influencers having sex with his rich friend.

Many who doubted his story called him out for his lies and questioned how he gained access to the private room.

In an Instagram live session, Nedu stated that he didn’t open the door to meet them in the act, but just walked in on them. He made it clear that he wasn’t doing damage control and insisted that the story was real.

“I didn’t open the door to meet them. You guys don’t know me at this point. If you think I am doing damage control. You all need to understand that I walk into the room. I didn’t”.

Somne reactions culled below:

sirdollar

Because of this Nedu matter I no dey pray to get friend wey dey work for radio station… 😂😂😂

adeoluolatomide

I think this whole thing is just to publicize their podcasts because e no dey make sense again.

oluadebamowo

For you to have told Toun, then it’s gone! You for no tell anyone at allll

i_am_onyi_empire

Wahala be like ceiling fan wey Calabar man repair na only Uwem! Efiong! Uwem! Efiong! u go dey hear

_kofoworola

Abeg make this Matter end