Video: Cynthia Morgan stirs reactions as she turns born again preaches against premarital s3x

Cynthia Morgan, also known as Madrina, a Nigerian artist, has sparked outrage online with her stance against premarital s3x.

The controversial rapper revealed on her Instagram story that the one thing she agrees with the most in the Bible is that s3x is only for married people.

Noting how we all sin and fall short of God’s glory due to ignorance or over-knowledge, she highlighted that s3x is only for married people.

“If there’s one thing I agree the most with in the Bible it will be that s3x should only be for married people. I know… We all sin and fall short of his glory either out of ignorance or even i2no. But sincerely s3x is/was designed for married people. Thank you”.

“I have never seen the beauty in females calling themselves Kings” -Cynthia Morgan

Nigerian singer, Cynthia Morgan alias Madrina has sent a message to her female colleagues who are fond of calling themselves Kings.

The former singer stated that she didn’t see the beauty in women using the male royal title. Stating why, Cynthia Morgan avowed that there is power in being referred to as a Queen.

It is worth noting that the likes of Tonto Dikeh, Kylie Jenner and more refer to themselves as King.

In what seems like a message to them, Cynthia Morgan stated that if only they knew how powerful the feminine title is, then they would stop referring to themselves as Kings.