Video: Cute Abiola Celebrates in Style as He Finally Receives His Gratuity from Nigerian Navy

Cute Abiola, a well-known comedian, expresses his joy after receiving his gratuity from the Nigerian Navy.

Taking to Instagram, the comedian, who recently ended his contract with the Nigerian Navy, shared a humorous video of himself dancing on the road at night.

He wrote:

“NAVY DON PAY MY RETIREMENT MONEY 😁😁 my body dey sweet me like this”

Watch the video below:

“My Neck Dey Pain, be like Say This My Chain Go Dey House Before Me oooo” – Davido cries out over weight of new Timeless diamond pendant

Davido, popular Nigerian music artist, has said that he is currently suffering from neck ache, which he attributes to the timeless diamond pendant chain he recently purchased.

Davido, a well-known Nigerian singer, recently debuted a new necklace to commemorate the success of his album “Timeless.”

The necklace, created by the luxury jewelry business Local Kettle Brothers UK Jewelers, contains the album’s title and is encrusted with diamonds worth more than $500,000.

When it was released in 2023, “Timeless” received both critical praise and financial success.

The album spawned several popular songs, including “Unavailable,” “No Competition,” and “Na Money.” Its total streams across multiple streaming platforms have already surpassed 1 billion.

See the post below;