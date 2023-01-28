Video: Cubana Chiefpriest, Woli Agba reacts after report shows that Ademola Adeleke got sacked for dancing to Kizz Daniels “Buga”

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

GISTLOVER previously reported that the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Osogbo on Friday, January 27, 2023, ousted Governor Ademola Adeleke as the state’s constitutionally elected governor.

A report that shows the reasons why Justice Tertse Kume, the chairman of the majority judgement sacked Ademola Adeleke was because he vibes so hard to “go lo lo lo lo” and “Buga Won.”

Renowned barman, Cubana Chiefpriest has taken to social media to condemn the Tribunal following information that surfaced online which states that one of the reasons Ademola Adeleke gets dismissed as the executive governor of Osun-State was because he danced to hit song “Buga” by Kizz Daniel.

The tribunal ruled by a vote of two to one that declared the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, should revoke Adeleke’s Certificate of Return and reissue it to former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

The report reads; “Consequently, the 2 Respondent did not score a majority of lawful votes cast at the election. The declaration and return is hereby declared null and void. The 2” Respondent cannot “go lo lo lo lo” and “Buga won” as the duly elected Governor of Osun State in the election conducted on 16 day of July, 2022. See Kizz Daniel song, BUGA. Rather, we hereby hold that the 1″ Petitioner scored a majority of lawful votes in the said election and is hereby returned as such.”

See screenshot of the post below;

Reacting, Cubana Chiefpriest throws shade at the Tribunal following their reasons to dismiss Adeleke as the Osun governor.

Cubana Chiefpriest wrote, “Very stupid people.”

See other reactions below;

destinyetikoofficial: What nonsense 😡😡 person no go happy again 🤷‍♀️.

woliagba_ayoajewole: 😂😂😂😂let me read the 5th time. I’m coming!🏃🏽‍♂️🏃🏽‍♂️🏃🏽‍♂️.

drbtgar: Na our own go always different. When Barrack Obama won his election, he used HIP HOP song of DJ Khalid all I do is win win win. On several occasions, he danced. Our system is destroyed. I hope he doesn’t let this go without a fight. Whether he wins on not make e fight.

agentteepee: IGBE gbon Burna Boy wan 😂😂😂.