Video: Cubana Chief Priest gifts his wife with expensive Hermes ‘Birkin’ bags as birthday gift [Video]

  • Cubana revealed that he was getting his wife a real Hermes ‘Birkin’ bag investment.
  • In another video, his wife was seen unboxing her birthday present as she beamed with joy.

Celebrity bar man and socialite, Pascal Chibuike better known as Cubana Chief Priest has spoilt his wife with luxury bags to mark her birthday today.

Taking to Instagram, the socialite shared a video of him shopping for his woman at a luxury store. Cubana revealed that he was getting his wife a real Hermes ‘Birkin’ bag investment.

“Beautiful things in the store @thepoloavenue. It’s my baby’s @_deangels Birthday in a bit. She’s getting a real @hermes. Birkin investment. Indeed how much is 💰💰💰💰💰💰💰”.

In another video, his wife was seen unboxing her birthday present as she beamed with joy.

Cubana Chief Priest celebrates wife’s birthday with token of appreciation

Famous nightlife king, Cubana Chief Priest, celebrates his darling wife with a token of appreciation as she marks her birthday.

The businessman took to the micro-blogging platform, Instagram, to shower sweet words on his wife as she clocks a year older today, 28th January 2023.

Cubana Chief Priest emphasized how life has been magical because of his woman in his life. He gave her a designer bag estimated to be worth millions of naira as a birthday gift.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY🎂 MY WIFEY❤️ @_DEANGELS I WONDER WHAT LIFE WOULD HAVE BEEN WITHOUT YOU MY ANGEL😇 AM FOREVER LOYAL TO YOU BABY, FOR ALL MY SHORT COMINGS BIKO AM SO SORRY, JUST DEY MANAGE ME DEY GO. MAY GOD BLESS, PROTECT & KEEP YOU FOR US AMEN,” HE WROTE.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

