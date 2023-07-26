Video: Crossdresser James Brown, Unveils Mystery Lover, Causes Stir [Photos]

James ‘Brown‘ Obialor, a popular Nigerian crossdresser, has created a stir on the internet by revealing his new mystery man.

The self-proclaimed ‘princess of Africow’ published images of himself and his boyfriend on his own Instagram page.

In a message to his supporters, James Brown referred to the unidentified man as his Papito.

Sharing photos, he wrote, “Good 😊 morning from PRINCESS & PAPITO”.

Checkout his photos below:

Reacting to the post;

iamgraciousbrown said, “My sister don love”.

nneohma__ said, “This papito na Mafian Lord? Omo why this kind coverup”.

Iamchukwuemeka banks1 said, “E be like your teeth Dey smell James this one your papito cover him face”.

tukwaseezema said, “Momma u look like a princess let me be ur pet child nah❤️”.

tay_resse said, “Na so Papito dey wrap himself like moi moi for morning?”.

chiamaka_sarah_nwanmuo said, “See lips like kpomo 500”.

kenzy.udosen said, “Papito resurfaces, I’m here for all the tea!”

efuagoldofficial said, “@wf_jamesbrown abeg show ur papito face ooooo, myuncle is missing since last year”.