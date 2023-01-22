Video: Crossdresser, Bobrisky set to get surgery for bigger bum and silicon breast

In a post via his official Snapchat page, Bobrisky announced that his liposuction surgery date is closer hence his time off on social media.

Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky Okuneye, announces his intentions to get liposuction surgery to make his bum and breast bigger.

The lifestyle influencer recently ridiculed a man for making a fuss about the multiple likes dropped on his Instagram photos.

He stated that he would be getting wider hips and bum while noting the inclusion of a silicon breast other than using a prosthesis.