Video: Crossdresser, Bobrisky set to get surgery for bigger bum and silicon breast
- In a post via his official Snapchat page, Bobrisky announced that his liposuction surgery date is closer hence his time off on social media.
Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky Okuneye, announces his intentions to get liposuction surgery to make his bum and breast bigger.
The lifestyle influencer recently ridiculed a man for making a fuss about the multiple likes dropped on his Instagram photos.
He stated that he would be getting wider hips and bum while noting the inclusion of a silicon breast other than using a prosthesis.
“Morning guys, sorry i wasn’t online here yesterday. My surgery date is getting closer so i am preparing myself. I am going in for another liposuction to make my ass and hips wider and also put a nicer silicone in my boobs,” he wrote.