Video: Crossdresser, Bobrisky set to get surgery for bigger bum and silicon breast

  • In a post via his official Snapchat page, Bobrisky announced that his liposuction surgery date is closer hence his time off on social media.
I’m rich and need to flaunt my wealth – Bobrisky reveals why he shows off a flamboyant lifestyle

Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky Okuneye, announces his intentions to get liposuction surgery to make his bum and breast bigger.

The lifestyle influencer recently ridiculed a man for making a fuss about the multiple likes dropped on his Instagram photos.

He stated that he would be getting wider hips and bum while noting the inclusion of a silicon breast other than using a prosthesis.

“Morning guys, sorry i wasn’t online here yesterday. My surgery date is getting closer so i am preparing myself. I am going in for another liposuction to make my ass and hips wider and also put a nicer silicone in my boobs,” he wrote.

