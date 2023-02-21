Video: Crossdresser, Bobrisky reveals boyfriend gave him N1.2million to gift his dad

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Crossdresser, Bobrisky reveals boyfriend gave him N1.2million to gift his dad

Controversial drag queen, Idris Okuneye also known as Bobrisky has said his boyfriend sent him to deliver a huge sum of money and foodstuff to his father.

Bobrisky made this known via his Snapchat account as he also disclosed that his boyfriend sent him to gift his father-in-law a bag of rice and groundnut oil.

Bobrisky wrote; “My boyfriend send me to his in-law. He said i should give my dad 200k cash and transfer 1million to his account, he also said i should give him one bag of rice and groundnut oil. I’m on my way to my dad house like dis with my house help.”

