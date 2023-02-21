Video: Crossdresser, Bobrisky reveals boyfriend gave him N1.2million to gift his dad
Controversial drag queen, Idris Okuneye also known as Bobrisky has said his boyfriend sent him to deliver a huge sum of money and foodstuff to his father.
Bobrisky made this known via his Snapchat account as he also disclosed that his boyfriend sent him to gift his father-in-law a bag of rice and groundnut oil.
Bobrisky wrote; “My boyfriend send me to his in-law. He said i should give my dad 200k cash and transfer 1million to his account, he also said i should give him one bag of rice and groundnut oil. I’m on my way to my dad house like dis with my house help.”