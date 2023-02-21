Video: Crossdresser, Bobrisky reveals boyfriend gave him N1.2million to gift his dad

Bobrisky revealed he was given 1.2 million naira and asked to transfer N1million to his dad’s account then give him the balance of N200k as cash.

Controversial drag queen, Idris Okuneye also known as Bobrisky has said his boyfriend sent him to deliver a huge sum of money and foodstuff to his father.

He said he was given 1.2 million naira and asked to transfer N1million to his dad’s account then give him the balance of N200k as cash.

Bobrisky made this known via his Snapchat account as he also disclosed that his boyfriend sent him to gift his father-in-law a bag of rice and groundnut oil.

He wrote added that s at the time of his post, he ws already heading to his father’s place with his house help.