Video: Crossdresser, Bobrisky Could Not Hold Back His Tears as They Buried His Father

A video that has gone viral on the internet has captured the heartbreaking moment when controversial Crossdresser Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, held his father’s funeral in accordance with the sacred practices of the Islamic faith in Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State.

In the video, Bobrisky is dressed in a solemn black gown, his hair and a large section of his face hidden beneath a black scarf. He finishes off his look with a pair of dark shades.

Surrounded by a throng of mourners at his father’s burial site, the crossdresser was seen tossing sand into the excavated ground of his father’s final resting place, while Muslim clerics offered heartfelt prayers for his father’s soul to find solace in its eternal abode.

The clerics of the Islamic faith were additionally observed providing guidance and offering comfort to the family members whom the departed left behind.

See Video Below;

Mr. Okuneye’s demise occurred in the wee hours of Monday morning, within the confines of his Lagos residence. The details regarding the cause of his death have not been made public.

Bobrisky, not withholding any emotions, turned to his various social media platforms to commemorate his late father. His poignant words reads;

“Guys, I lost my dad this morning.”

Bobrisky’s father was an astute businessman and a staunch adherent of the Islamic faith.