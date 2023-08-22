Video: Cross ends friendship with Pere, cut all ties between them

Tensions have escalated in Big brothers’ house as housemates Cross and Pere become embroiled in a heated feud over claimed betrayals and broken trust.

Cross has severed their once seemingly unshakable bond due to the rivalry, which was sparked by the remarks of another housemate, CeeC.

The conflict is said to have started when Cross, in a private chat with Pere, hinted at taking certain measures based on what he had learned from CeeC.

The content of CeeC’s comments is unknown, but they were clearly significant enough to arouse Cross’ emotions and force him to reconsider his connection with Pere.

Among the assertions made during this talk was CeeC’s assumption that Pere might not be able to protect his own reputation unless Cross was present in the house.

This assertion seemed to rattle Cross, who harbored suspicions about Pere’s loyalty and intentions.

Furthermore, the confrontation took an unexpected turn as Cross dredged up a past incident involving another housemate, llebaye.

Allegedly, when llebaye’s belongings were found in a disarray in the toilet area, Pere purportedly suggested that her belongings should simply remain on the floor.

This incident resurfaced as Cross emphasized it as one of the reasons behind his wavering trust in Pere.

However, Pere vehemently denied the accusations and urged Cross not to be swayed by hearsay.

Pere emphasized his steadfast loyalty to their friendship, dismissing the claims as unfounded and asserting that he had always stood by Cross’s side.

Despite Pere’s attempts to salvage their connection, Cross remained resolute in his decision.

In a surprising and decisive move, he officially announced the termination of their friendship ties, leaving the housemates and viewers alike in shock and disbelief.

Reacting to the post…

walking_trophy: “Not a fan of Pere, but he has always been loyal to cross. Whatever scheming or planning or side talks he does, he’ll never go with it to Cross.”

winny_355: “Pere must really like Cross because he cried because of Cross confronted him about his loyalty.”

collme_cece: “I understand cross’s point.. but I pray he believes Pere.”

cheta_of_pitakwa: “Cross asked him if he can call Ceec to confirm the gist, Pere begin stammer and declined.”

paulgentle_: “Cross has never nominated Pere for pardon me until today but Pere has always nominated cross week after week, its so sad.”

sparkie_hairaffair: “Now I feel bad for pere. Cross shouldn’t have done this if he doesn’t have evidence. This is really sadden.”

wizzyregiee: “Pere has been scheming yes,but he has had cross best interest at heart.”