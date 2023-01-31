Video: “Creativity at Its Best”- Netizens React to Cake Lookalike of Scar, Chidi Mokeme’s Character

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

hidi Mokeme seems to have become a national sensation as people continue to shower him with encomium in different ways for his character in the movie Shanty Town

A cake lookalike of the actor’s character ‘Scar’ from Shanty Town has gone viral online and has been tagged as a taste of greatness

Talented actor Chidi Mokeme recently made a banging comeback to the Nigerian acting scene, as his character, ‘Scar’ from the trending Netflix original, Shanty Town continues to stir affection online.

An example of the affection the character Scar has been receiving was brought to its apex with the cake lookalike of Chidi Mokeme’s character from Shanty Town that’s gone viral online.

Blogger, Tunde Ednut, shared the photos of the Scar cake, and it has been showered with loads of kudos.

Nigerians have taken to the artist-baker, @cakepriest’s Instagram page to hail him and credit him for his creativity and ingenuity.

Some reactions culled below:

@nnenna_blinks_: “Nigerians are gifted. ❤️ I’m not bragging but the country has hidden talents and discovered ones that continue to make us proud. Our only problem na bad government.”

@j3r3myk3n: “Wahàla for who never chop Chidi you’re not a bulabablue.”

@tmfashbridalsnevents: “Creativity the hands that made this cake ! Mad o”

@bishopbillionzz: “This cake look poisonous.”

@priscillia_oluchi_: “Ok, I give to Nigerians. Sometimes, I wonder how our brains are programmed and wired. Always creating the extra ordinary. Even amidst of all these brouhaha going on, we are just simply the best. Creativity at its finest.”

@kinky_vee: “He deserves all the hyping he’s getting. OG did a phenomenal Job. He should get different awards for such outstanding acting.”