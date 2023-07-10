ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Court Warns Yul Edochie to Keep Off as They Allegedly Grant Full Custody of Kids And Mansion To May

I don't know their plans yet- Chats surface as May-Edochie reacts to Yul's decision to bring Judy into same matrimonial home

May, Yul Edochie’s first wife, has been granted full custody of their three children and mansion by the court.

May Edochie and her husband Yul Edochie’s family situation has been a hot topic on social media for some months.

According to a fresh development, the court has granted May Edochie complete custody of their three children as well as full custody of their mansion.

The actor has been warned by the court not to go near the mansion so as not to upset his first wife while they are still married.

Gistlover further divulged that the actor has been fighting his first wife and also asked her not to return to Instagram to avoid being dragged again by social media users but the wife ignored him as she informed Pete Edochie that most of her works are on Instagram and has to make a living.

