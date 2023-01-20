Video: Court issues stern warning as Korra Obidi and ex-husband, Justin Dean’s custody battle get messy

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In a new court update, the former couple have been issued a stern warning to avoid posting their two kids, June and Athena on social media.

To add to it, they aren’t allowed to take video or live-stream any interaction between the parties in the matter until further court order.

Korra Obidi and ex-husband, Justin Dean’s custody battle get messy as court intervenesThe custody battle between Korra Obidi and her estranged husband, Justin Dean seems to be growing worse by the day.

According to the court order, the former couple are forbidden to post any videos, photo or live-stream their children on any social media platform. They are also forbidden to post any pictures, videos or live-stream, that have the kids in it.

“Neither party may post any videos, photos or live-stream the minor children on any social media platform nor allow the minor children to appear in any picture, video or live-stream posted to any social media platform without further Court Order. Neither party may take video, photos or live stream any interaction between the parties in this matter until further Court Order”.

“You can hate me but leave my daughters out it”- Justin Dean says as he shares photos with his daughters

Justin Dean has shared photos he took with his daughters one day after his ex-wife; Korra Obidi cried out online that he has started a new court battle to take her daughters from her.

Nigerian dancer, Korra said on Jan. 18, that just because their first daughter June Dean said she was hungry, Justin Dean got the authorities involved and is now trying to take their daughters from her.

Korra also said Justin abused her severely when they were together and she fears for their daughters if they are left in his custody.

Apparently reacting to Korra’s accusation that the kids are not safe with him, he shared a photo with his daughters and wrote: