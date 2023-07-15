Video: “Cooking Business pays” — Reactions as Hilda Baci Rocks N3.5M Designer Bag

Hilda Baci, Nigerian celebrity chef and Guinness World Records record holder, draws a lot of attention when she rocked a luxury bag costing N3.5 million to a recent event.

A viral social media video shows the Guinness World Records holder flaunting her expensive handbag costing millions of naira.

During a brief interview with media personnel, Almera Danjuma, the celebrity chef alongside her friend was asked about the cost of their outfits.

Hilda Baci, on the other hand, remained modest and refused to mention the cost of her bag, but a friend revealed that the Lady Dior designer bag was worth a whooping N3.5M.

A quick search for the bag’s price reveals it to be the Lady Dior Black Cannage Lambskin, which is reported to cost $6,000.

Reacting to the post;

MbikuAlexis said: “The most be a guy buying all that stuffs for them. Because 80% of women can’t purchase luxurious stuffs”

Viczcuzzy1 noted: “Nothing Serious ooo Bag Naah over 3 million……. Ejoor!! If it Naah serious nkor??? Money dey where e dey Abeg!”

Ebuka_Eclat wrote: “I like babes like Hilda. Fine, smart, cool, and classy without needing to brag.”

Tisskoo wrote: “Cooking business is very lucrative. Thank you, Jesus. Women doing big things.”

SonOfGrace902 said: “Busy body friend. She stated clearly, she’s not comfortable saying the price, but let them know spirit in her wouldn’t let her respect that privacy. Be careful of friends like that tho.”

Ebuka_Eclat opined: “I like babes like Hilda. Fine, smart, cool, and classy without needing to brag.”

MaziOfTheEast wrote: “Na this kind friend I no want around me. The owner of the bag said she can’t say, madam decided to rather run her mouth. Chai”