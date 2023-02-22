Video: “Continue living fake live” – DJ Chicken slams his ex-bestie Portable hours after acquiring a Range Rover worth N100M [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

While Nigerians are celebrating singer Portable, DJ Chicken who Portable ex-bestie in a video that surfaced online slams the “Zazoo Zeh” crooner hours after he acquires a brand new Range Rover worth over N100M.

Reacting to Portable’s newly acquired whip, DJ CHikcen who is well known for getting into heated exchange with Portable online accused his former bestie of living a fake life.

Recall yesterday, Portable becomes one of the trending conversations online as he bagged two blessings in one day, Portable joined the leagues of Range Rover owners in Lagos and also becomes brand ambassador of Unique Motors.

DJ Chicken who brags about being bigger than Portable after he bought a new car worth N6.2M once again berates Portable achievement.

In his words, “Portable continue living [email protected] life, I will feed your generation for 10 years, I already have two cars and I’m bigger than you.”

adetutu0323: But normally portable get many achievements than you wey dey brag online say you go feed him and his family for 10yrs…..make portable no sha see this video cuz na wahala wahala wahala you Dey find lousy attention seeker.

empa_thetic1: I thought this guy does DJ and produces music when did he turn to envy and skit maker now.

__petra______01: All I see in this guy is pure hate and envy.

adetutu0323: This guy Dey talk out of jealousy and those people talking in this video backing him up like spare tire na because of Wetin dem won chop and I no blame them cuz Ilu yi le and dj chicken can never in this life have sense all he knows how to do is hate jealous and badmouth.

bernard_no_mercy_for_money_: Chicken suppose know say portable Dey change car well , you know how many cars Ehnn don change if Ehnn get accident with am.

iam_zeebad: Portable way I know can’t post wat he doesn’t have, u see ahm like someone who is living fake life? Lol just be whining urself while de dude keep winning.

og_official_27: Him use portable name blow. Still dey make noise with him dirty mouth 😂😂😂😂.