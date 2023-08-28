ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Contentment Is a Realisation That Life Is a Gift Not a Right”- Mercy Johnson Okojie Writes as She Turns 39 Today

Mercy Johnson Okojie, a veteran actress and film directorspeaks on contentment as she celebrates her birthday with lavish photoshoots.

Today, August 28, the mother of four turns 39 years old, and she has stressed that pleasure in life comes from being pleased with what one has.

She celebrated her new age by posting many lovely photos of herself in an elegantly tailored gown.

Mercy Johnson stated that fans and colleagues are not required to post her pictures if they do not choose to, but they should offer a silent prayer of thanksgiving to God for her life.

She wrote …

“Contentment is a realization that life is a gift and true happiness comes after contentment”.

Please you don’t have to post my picture, just say a silent “Thank you to God prayer for me”…

See post below …

