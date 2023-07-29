Video: Congratulatory Messages Pours in As Tacha Akide Becomes a Doctor

Natacha Akide, also known as Tacha, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, has received an honorary doctorate degree from an international school.

Tacha revealed her latest accomplishment in a series of videos and photographs uploaded on her Instagram story.

Tacha bagged the degree during the Lead Times Africa Magazine event, which was hosted at the University of Lagos.

Messages of congratulations have been pouring in from celebrities, fans, and other well-wishers for the disqualified Pepper Dem housemate.

Tacha Addresses Her Age Controversy After Claiming 23

Recall that Tacha addressed the controversy following her age claim on the micro blogging platform, Twitter.

Tacha had shared a post on Twitter claiming she is 23 years old. The tweet stirred angry reactions from netizens who dragged the reality star for claiming she is 23 years old.

Many accused Tacha of living a fake life, while some claimed she was just making a joke about her being 23 years old.

In reaction to the online drama, Tacha bashed netizens for not understanding the sarcasm in her post and trying to be brave about her life

She claimed she owe no one explanation and she is only joking about what she tweeted.

“Every proper thinking human being understood the sarcasm in this caption!! But NO!

You want to come off BRAVE!!! If I wanted to alternate my age, I’ll do it in real life!!! Not on fckin social media! TF do i owe any of y’all an explanation?!

So, make person not PLAY again?? Na craze dey worries all of Orna.”