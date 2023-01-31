Video: Congratulatory messages pour in as Caroline Danjuma, Deyemi Okanlawon, Uche Elendu bag appointment with Actors Guild of Nigeria

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The actors took to their respective to share the good news with their fans, colleagues and loved ones.

Uche Elendu was appointed the Special Adviser on SDG Goals, while Deyemi Okanlawon was appointed the Director of Planning Strategy.

Deyemi Okanlawon appreciated the president of AGN, Emeka Rollas for the honorable appointment as he pledges his service to the guild.

“Thank you President @emekarollas and @actorsguildofnigeria for this honorable appointment… I look forward to being of service to the guild and to actors all over Nigeria”.

Uche Elendu, on her part, also expressed gratitude to the president for trusting her intellectual ability to perform.

“Congratulations are in order. Thank you Mr President @emekarollas for trusting my intellectual ability to perform as your SA on SDG Goals. Let’s work together by God’s grace to make our prestigious guild @actorsguildofnigeria. Greater”.

Their colleagues took to their comment section to rejoice with them.

Also bagging an appointment was actress and aspiring politician, Caroline Danjuma.

The ex-wife of billionaire, Musa Danjuma was appointed the Director AGN investment.

Sharing the good news on her Instagram page, Caroline expressed how honored she is to serve an industry that believed in her and gave her a platform to showcase her talent.

Caroline stated that she is always readily available to serve and deliver to the success of Nollywood.