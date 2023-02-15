Video: Congratulatory messages are pouring in as Actress Debbie Shokoya gets engaged on Valentine’s Day [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nollywood actress Debbie Shokoya is engaged, she said yes on Valentine’s Day

The Yoruba actress, who lives a quiet lifestyle, got the shock of her life, when her lover went down on his knees to propose to her on Valentine’s Day.

Debbie Shokoya, who was taken aback thought she was going the spend the day with her partner, not knowing that he had something else up his sleeve.

In the video posted online by her colleague, Biola Bayo, Debbie Shokoya ‘s was seen getting down on his knees as he asks his woman to spend the rest of her life with him.

A surprised Debbie, who was dressed in white short and shirt, said yes to him.